Everett Harris & Co. CA Has $12.25 Million Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Everett Harris & Co. CA lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $12,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 87.7% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,612.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded up $3.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $242.19. 415,097 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,132,816. The company has a market cap of $77.43 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $235.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $226.61. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $203.64 and a 1-year high of $296.44.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

