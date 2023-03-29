Everett Harris & Co. CA Buys 14,615 Shares of TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI)

Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 482,809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,615 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA owned approximately 0.38% of TETRA Technologies worth $1,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TTI. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of TETRA Technologies in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TETRA Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of TETRA Technologies by 578.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,921 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 11,868 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of TETRA Technologies by 506.1% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 13,662 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 11,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TETRA Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. 59.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TETRA Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE TTI traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.60. 326,491 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,279,950. TETRA Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.43 and a 1 year high of $5.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $334.52 million, a P/E ratio of 43.67 and a beta of 2.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, CEO Brady M. Murphy acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.41 per share, for a total transaction of $102,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,722,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,873,554.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other TETRA Technologies news, Director Thomas R. Bates, Jr. bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.42 per share, for a total transaction of $51,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 454,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,553,569.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Brady M. Murphy bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.41 per share, with a total value of $102,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,722,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,873,554.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 59,750 shares of company stock worth $204,040. Insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TTI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TETRA Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I lowered their target price on shares of TETRA Technologies from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th.

TETRA Technologies Company Profile

TETRA Technologies, Inc is a geographically diversified oil and gas services company, which engages in the completion of fluids and associated products and services. It operates through the following segments: Completion Fluids and Products, and Water and Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids and Products division manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry.

