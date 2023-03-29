EVE (NYSE:EVEX) Trading Down 3.8%

Eve Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EVEX – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 3.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.51 and last traded at $6.51. Approximately 3,195 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 38,114 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.77.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
EVEX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of EVE in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of EVE in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.43.
EVE Trading Down 1.6 %
The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.36 and its 200 day moving average is $7.98.
Institutional Trading of EVE
About EVE
Eve Holding, Inc develops urban air mobility solutions. It is involved in the design and production of eVTOLs; provision of eVTOL service and support capabilities, including material services, maintenance, technical support, training, ground handling, and data services; and development of urban air traffic management systems.
