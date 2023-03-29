Erste Group Bank Reaffirms Hold Rating for Nutrien (NYSE:NTR)

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Erste Group Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Nutrien from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Berenberg Bank set a $92.00 price target on Nutrien in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $92.00 price target on Nutrien in a report on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Nutrien from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on Nutrien from $91.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.18.

Shares of NYSE NTR traded up $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,253,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,240,109. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.14. Nutrien has a 12 month low of $68.82 and a 12 month high of $117.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.90.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.63 by ($0.61). Nutrien had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 20.22%. The business had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nutrien will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Nutrien by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,985,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,605,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811,511 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Nutrien by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,309,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,621,000 after purchasing an additional 129,212 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Nutrien by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,253,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138,837 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Nutrien by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,202,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,623,000 after purchasing an additional 516,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in Nutrien by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 8,519,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,149,000 after purchasing an additional 102,276 shares in the last quarter. 64.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

