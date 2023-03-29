Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO) Forecasted to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO – Get Rating) – Raymond James raised their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ero Copper in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 23rd. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now forecasts that the company will earn $0.33 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.25. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ero Copper’s current full-year earnings is $1.77 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ero Copper’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.26 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank upped their target price on Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Ero Copper from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Ero Copper from C$22.00 to C$24.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$27.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ero Copper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$23.65.

Ero Copper Stock Performance

Shares of Ero Copper stock opened at C$23.64 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$22.02 and a 200 day moving average price of C$18.62. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.13. Ero Copper has a 52 week low of C$10.54 and a 52 week high of C$25.29.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.41 by C($0.08). Ero Copper had a return on equity of 21.98% and a net margin of 23.88%. The business had revenue of C$158.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$167.50 million.

About Ero Copper

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. It engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the MCSA Mining Complex located within the CuraÃ§Ã¡ Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver byproducts.

