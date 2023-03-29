Equus Total Return (NYSE:EQS) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.66

Equus Total Return, Inc. (NYSE:EQS – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.66 and traded as low as $1.47. Equus Total Return shares last traded at $1.53, with a volume of 5,311 shares changing hands.

Equus Total Return Trading Up 2.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $21.09 million, a PE ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 53.90 and a quick ratio of 53.91.

Equus Total Return Company Profile

Equus Total Return, Inc (the Fund) is a closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to maximize the total return to the Company’s stockholders in the form of current investment income and long-term capital gains by investing in the debt and equity securities of small and middle market capitalization companies that are generally not publicly traded at the time of its investment.

