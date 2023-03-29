Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Raises Dividend to $0.45 Per Share

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.447 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

Equity LifeStyle Properties has raised its dividend by an average of 10.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 19 consecutive years. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 101.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Equity LifeStyle Properties to earn $3.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.79 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.9%.

NYSE ELS opened at $63.91 on Wednesday. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 52 week low of $56.91 and a 52 week high of $83.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.77, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.86.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ELS. Barclays boosted their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.13.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELS. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the first quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

