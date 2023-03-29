Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Retail Opportunity Investments Corp.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Retail Opportunity Investments in a research report issued on Thursday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.28. The consensus estimate for Retail Opportunity Investments’ current full-year earnings is $1.08 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Retail Opportunity Investments’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.07 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.14 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Raymond James lowered Retail Opportunity Investments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered Retail Opportunity Investments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

Retail Opportunity Investments Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ROIC opened at $13.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.68. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 1 year low of $12.43 and a 1 year high of $20.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.37.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.19). Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 3.74% and a net margin of 16.58%. The firm had revenue of $80.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Retail Opportunity Investments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio is 146.35%.

Insider Activity at Retail Opportunity Investments

In related news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 10,800 shares of Retail Opportunity Investments stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total transaction of $148,824.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,575.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Retail Opportunity Investments

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 4.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 51,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 6.9% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 7.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

About Retail Opportunity Investments

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It also operates business in supermarkets and drugstores. The company was founded on July 10, 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Further Reading

