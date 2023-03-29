EQTEC (LON:EQT) Stock Price Down 2.5%

EQTEC plc (LON:EQT – Get Rating) dropped 2.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.19 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.20 ($0.00). Approximately 52,744,425 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 50,385,082 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.20 ($0.00).

EQTEC Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £17.90 million, a PE ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 2.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.03, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.64.

EQTEC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EQTEC plc licenses and sells its proprietary gasification technology that generates green energy from waste, biomass, and plastics primarily in Ireland, Spain, and the United Kingdom. The company's gasification technology produces energy from various feedstock, such as municipal, agricultural, and industrial waste.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EQTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.