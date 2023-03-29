EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.28

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.275 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, April 17th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.
EPR Properties has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. EPR Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 131.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect EPR Properties to earn $4.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 67.6%.
Shares of EPR opened at $36.95 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.49. EPR Properties has a 52-week low of $33.92 and a 52-week high of $56.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 7.76, a current ratio of 7.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their target price on EPR Properties from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on EPR Properties in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on EPR Properties from $57.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded EPR Properties from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on EPR Properties in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.33.
EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theaters, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Experiential, Education, and Corporate/Unallocated. The Experiential segment includes investments in megaplex theaters, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.
