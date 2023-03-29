EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.28

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.275 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, April 17th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.

EPR Properties has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. EPR Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 131.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect EPR Properties to earn $4.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 67.6%.

EPR Properties Stock Performance

Shares of EPR opened at $36.95 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.49. EPR Properties has a 52-week low of $33.92 and a 52-week high of $56.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 7.76, a current ratio of 7.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPR. Norges Bank bought a new position in EPR Properties during the 4th quarter worth $30,670,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in EPR Properties by 489.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 827,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,226,000 after acquiring an additional 687,512 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in EPR Properties by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,114,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,203,000 after acquiring an additional 523,061 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in EPR Properties by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,708,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,463,000 after acquiring an additional 336,729 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in EPR Properties during the 4th quarter worth $8,796,000. 77.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their target price on EPR Properties from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on EPR Properties in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on EPR Properties from $57.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded EPR Properties from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on EPR Properties in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theaters, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Experiential, Education, and Corporate/Unallocated. The Experiential segment includes investments in megaplex theaters, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.

See Also

