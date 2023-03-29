EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Sold by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC decreased its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 320,753 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 4,478 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned about 0.05% of EOG Resources worth $41,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EOG. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 196.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,859,925 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,175,599,000 after purchasing an additional 6,529,464 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,425,915 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,703,638,000 after acquiring an additional 4,291,887 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 802.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,307,749 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $275,153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051,889 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,944,716 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $877,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $160,336,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

EOG Resources stock traded up $2.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $112.59. The stock had a trading volume of 2,170,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,873,495. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.16 and a 12 month high of $150.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $120.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 34.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 24.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling at EOG Resources

In related news, Director Michael T. Kerr acquired 20,000 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $130.49 per share, with a total value of $2,609,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,183,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EOG shares. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $171.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $156.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $160.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.68.

EOG Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Articles

