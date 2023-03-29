EnWave Co. (OTCMKTS:NWVCF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

EnWave Co. (OTCMKTS:NWVCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,300 shares, a decrease of 50.4% from the February 28th total of 63,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

EnWave Trading Up 8.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS NWVCF traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.33. The company had a trading volume of 10,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,525. EnWave has a 1-year low of $0.18 and a 1-year high of $0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.26 and its 200-day moving average is $0.31.

About EnWave

EnWave Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the development of Radiant Energy Vacuum (REV), a proprietary method for the dehydration of organic materials. It operates through the Enwave and NutraDried segments. The Enwave segment includes the sale of REV machinery to royalty partners, short-term rents, and commercial license agreements.

