Entrée Resources (OTCMKTS:ERLFF) Trading 1% Higher

Entrée Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ERLFF)'s stock price rose 1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.94 and last traded at $0.92. Approximately 19,832 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 21,328 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.91.

Entrée Resources Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.84.

Entrée Resources Company Profile

Entrée Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and mining of gold. Its projects include Oyu Tolgoi mining and Entrée/Oyu Tolgoi. The company was founded by Cary Pinkowski on July 19, 1995 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

