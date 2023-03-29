Entrée Resources (OTCMKTS:ERLFF) Trading 1% Higher

Entrée Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ERLFF – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.94 and last traded at $0.92. Approximately 19,832 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 21,328 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.91.
Entrée Resources Price Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.84.
Entrée Resources Company Profile
Entrée Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and mining of gold. Its projects include Oyu Tolgoi mining and Entrée/Oyu Tolgoi. The company was founded by Cary Pinkowski on July 19, 1995 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
