Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) is 44 Wealth Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

44 Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Entergy accounts for 2.2% of 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $6,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ETR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Entergy by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,491,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,464,558,000 after buying an additional 246,924 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Entergy by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,863,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,294,494,000 after buying an additional 159,535 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,936,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $295,568,000 after buying an additional 424,672 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Entergy by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,111,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $237,810,000 after buying an additional 330,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,054,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $231,466,000 after acquiring an additional 171,170 shares in the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Entergy Stock Performance

Shares of ETR stock traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $105.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,491,622. The stock has a market cap of $22.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.63. Entergy Co. has a 12-month low of $94.94 and a 12-month high of $126.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $105.84 and a 200 day moving average of $108.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 10.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on ETR. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Entergy from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Entergy from $123.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Entergy from $114.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Entergy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at Entergy

In related news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total transaction of $1,326,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $968,586.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Entergy news, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.96, for a total value of $31,188.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,845.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total value of $1,326,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $968,586.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,092 shares of company stock valued at $1,821,838. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

Featured Articles

