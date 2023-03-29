Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Shares Sold by Advisor Resource Council

Advisor Resource Council reduced its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 207,658 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 7,932 shares during the period. Energy Transfer comprises approximately 1.2% of Advisor Resource Council’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $2,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Energy Transfer during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in Energy Transfer by 180.3% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 3,109 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 37.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Energy Transfer Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ET traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,723,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,641,896. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.69 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.75. Energy Transfer LP has a 12 month low of $9.15 and a 12 month high of $13.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.22.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $20.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.81 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 5.17%. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.02%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 1,339,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.99 per share, with a total value of $17,398,780.02. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 56,917,875 shares in the company, valued at $739,363,196.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Energy Transfer Profile

(Get Rating)

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.