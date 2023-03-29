Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Shares Bought by Griffin Asset Management Inc.

Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,298 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $1,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 1,339,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.99 per share, for a total transaction of $17,398,780.02. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 56,917,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,363,196.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Price Performance

Shares of ET traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.11. The stock had a trading volume of 826,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,601,703. Energy Transfer LP has a 52 week low of $9.15 and a 52 week high of $13.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.22. The company has a market capitalization of $37.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.75.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $20.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.81 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 5.17%. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th were issued a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.07%. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is presently 87.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ET. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup began coverage on Energy Transfer in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.43.

Energy Transfer Profile

(Get Rating)

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

See Also

