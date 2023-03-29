Emerald Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Emerald Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,432,000. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 0.4% of Emerald Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SGOV. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 8,200.0% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $210,000.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SGOV traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $100.56. 333,410 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,262,955. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.33 and its 200-day moving average is $100.24. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $99.96 and a twelve month high of $100.56.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Profile

