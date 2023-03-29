Emerald Advisors LLC Sells 227 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Emerald Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,776 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 227 shares during the period. Emerald Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, St. James Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HON has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Honeywell International from $206.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Honeywell International from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Honeywell International from $202.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $212.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.88.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of HON stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $188.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 426,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,180,047. The business has a fifty day moving average of $197.64 and a 200-day moving average of $199.93. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.63 and a 52 week high of $220.96. The company has a market cap of $125.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.89% and a net margin of 14.00%. The business had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.67%.

About Honeywell International

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

