Emerald Advisors LLC Invests $210,000 in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Emerald Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWR. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 123.3% during the third quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 1,719,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,848,000 after buying an additional 949,200 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 36.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,024,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,533,000 after buying an additional 807,875 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Business Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $45,194,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 18,374,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,986,000 after purchasing an additional 450,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $23,741,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

IWR traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.99. The stock had a trading volume of 297,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,348,376. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $60.73 and a 1-year high of $80.00.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.