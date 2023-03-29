Emerald Advisors LLC Has $719,000 Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Emerald Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,739 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. Emerald Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 930.0% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in Amgen in the second quarter valued at $27,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 80.3% in the 3rd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. 75.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Stock Up 0.5 %

Amgen stock traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $239.74. 641,574 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,473,407. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $223.30 and a one year high of $296.67. The company has a market cap of $128.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $240.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $254.45.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.77 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 359.47%. Amgen’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.36 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $2.13 per share. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Amgen from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $312.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $276.00 to $253.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Argus reduced their target price on Amgen from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, SVB Securities dropped their target price on Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.44.

Amgen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.