Emerald Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Emerald Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 878 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 253 shares during the period. Emerald Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 18.5% in the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 237 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.8% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 4,758 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 1.7% during the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,249 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its position in McDonald’s by 0.3% during the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 12,136 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FirstPurpose Wealth LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 4.5% during the third quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 954 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 66.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MCD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $298.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup decreased their target price on McDonald’s from $279.00 to $277.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $302.00 to $305.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $290.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

McDonald’s Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total transaction of $370,554.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 308 shares in the company, valued at $81,755.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total transaction of $370,554.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 308 shares in the company, valued at $81,755.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total value of $1,030,606.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,271,978.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,122 shares of company stock worth $2,177,681. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE MCD traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $276.91. The company had a trading volume of 592,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,731,769. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $228.34 and a 1-year high of $281.67. The company has a market cap of $202.56 billion, a PE ratio of 33.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $267.56 and a 200-day moving average of $263.74.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.13. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.65% and a negative return on equity of 120.10%. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.81%.

About McDonald’s

(Get Rating)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.