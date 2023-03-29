Emerald Advisors LLC Acquires 245 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM)

Emerald Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,748 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Emerald Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $520,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QQQM. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $58,000.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of QQQM stock traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $127.79. The stock had a trading volume of 244,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,148,941. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a one year low of $104.62 and a one year high of $152.92. The firm has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.15.

About Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

