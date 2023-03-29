Embrace Change Acquisition (NASDAQ:EMCGU) Shares Down 1.2%

Embrace Change Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EMCGU – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 1.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.28 and last traded at $10.28. 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 379 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.40.

Embrace Change Acquisition Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Embrace Change Acquisition

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Condor Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Embrace Change Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Embrace Change Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $106,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Embrace Change Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $127,000. Clear Street LLC purchased a new position in shares of Embrace Change Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $322,000. Finally, Crystalline Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Embrace Change Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $383,000.

Embrace Change Acquisition Company Profile

Embrace Change Acquisition Corp. focuses on entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to pursue prospective targets that are in the technology, internet, and consumer sectors.

