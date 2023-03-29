Elbit Systems Ltd. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 (NASDAQ:ESLT)

Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share by the aerospace company on Monday, May 1st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 17th.
Elbit Systems has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Elbit Systems has a payout ratio of 22.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Elbit Systems to earn $8.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.0%.
NASDAQ ESLT traded down $3.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $168.12. 26,851 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,736. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Elbit Systems has a 12-month low of $162.01 and a 12-month high of $244.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.04. The company has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.69 and a beta of 0.61.
ESLT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Elbit Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Elbit Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.
Elbit Systems Ltd. operates as an international high technology company. It engages in a wide range of defense, homeland security and commercial programs. The firm operates in the areas of aerospace, land and naval systems, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance (C4ISR), unmanned aircraft systems, advanced electro-optics, electro-optic space systems, EW suites, signal intelligence systems, data links and communications systems, radios, cyber-based systems and munitions.
