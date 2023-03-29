Elbit Systems Ltd. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 (NASDAQ:ESLT)

Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share by the aerospace company on Monday, May 1st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 17th.

Elbit Systems has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Elbit Systems has a payout ratio of 22.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Elbit Systems to earn $8.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.0%.

Elbit Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ ESLT traded down $3.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $168.12. 26,851 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,736. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Elbit Systems has a 12-month low of $162.01 and a 12-month high of $244.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.04. The company has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.69 and a beta of 0.61.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Elbit Systems

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 132.3% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,703 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after buying an additional 7,234 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its holdings in Elbit Systems by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 82,252 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,493,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262 shares during the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Elbit Systems during the fourth quarter worth $1,462,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Elbit Systems during the 4th quarter worth $216,000. 18.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ESLT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Elbit Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Elbit Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

About Elbit Systems

Elbit Systems Ltd. operates as an international high technology company. It engages in a wide range of defense, homeland security and commercial programs. The firm operates in the areas of aerospace, land and naval systems, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance (C4ISR), unmanned aircraft systems, advanced electro-optics, electro-optic space systems, EW suites, signal intelligence systems, data links and communications systems, radios, cyber-based systems and munitions.

Featured Stories

