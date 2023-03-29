eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFTRW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFTRW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,700 shares, an increase of 415.6% from the February 28th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.

eFFECTOR Therapeutics Stock Performance

EFTRW stock remained flat at $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.15. eFFECTOR Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.04 and a twelve month high of $0.43.

