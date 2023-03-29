Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) by 98.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 304,082 shares during the period. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FIXD. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $135,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 14.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Stansberry Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000.

NASDAQ:FIXD remained flat at $44.79 during trading hours on Wednesday. 282,447 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 631,841. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $41.85 and a 12 month high of $49.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.79 and its 200 day moving average is $44.24.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 24th.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

