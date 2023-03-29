Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC Trims Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 449 shares during the quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,987,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,682,539,000 after buying an additional 197,709 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 7,773,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $623,225,000 after buying an additional 253,178 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,239,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $500,253,000 after buying an additional 68,403 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,861,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $635,195,000 after acquiring an additional 65,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 75,967.4% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,210,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 5,203,764 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of VNQ traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $79.82. 3,949,495 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,863,258. The stock has a market cap of $32.22 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.74. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $74.66 and a 12 month high of $113.41.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

