Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC Sells 5,084 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,084 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCZ. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 18,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $268,000. LTG Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 573.2% in the 4th quarter. LTG Capital LLC now owns 53,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,019,000 after purchasing an additional 45,520 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Falcon Wealth Planning grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 226,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,812,000 after purchasing an additional 16,950 shares during the period.

Shares of SCZ traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.36. The stock had a trading volume of 435,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,104,238. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $47.12 and a 52 week high of $67.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.97. The firm has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.97.

