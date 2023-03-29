Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,799 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 150,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,799 shares during the quarter. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF accounts for 0.8% of Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $2,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 18.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,229,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,626,000 after purchasing an additional 3,774,013 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,092,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,434,000 after acquiring an additional 213,461 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 14.7% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,576,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,231,000 after acquiring an additional 715,591 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,780,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,436,000 after purchasing an additional 419,364 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 191.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,563,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684,760 shares during the period.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

FPE traded up $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $15.68. 1,925,735 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,692,050. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.07. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a one year low of $15.23 and a one year high of $19.09.

About First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

