Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX)

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,886 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,728 shares during the quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust were worth $1,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 82,144 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 400,473 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 87,708 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 20,972 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 64.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,256 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the period.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of BCX traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.40. 359,403 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,378. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.97 and its 200-day moving average is $9.64. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.91 and a fifty-two week high of $11.62.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Dividend Announcement

About Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.052 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.64%.

BlackRock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its primary investment objective is to seek high current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. It invests all of its assets in equity securities issued by commodity or natural resources companies, derivatives with exposure to commodity or natural resources companies or investments in securities and derivatives linked to the underlying price movement of commodities or natural resources.

