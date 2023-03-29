Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC Invests $695,000 in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY)

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 31,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,000. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $39,000. Castleview Partners LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 22,675.0% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $272,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $359,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 9.5% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 21,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

SPHY stock traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $22.56. 129,443 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 661,401. SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.45 and a 12 month high of $25.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $891.12 million, a PE ratio of 49.31 and a beta of 0.41.

About SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF

The SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (SPHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield index. The fund tracks an index that measures the performance of USD-denominated junk bonds. SPHY was launched on Jun 18, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

