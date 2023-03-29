Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC Has $20.88 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 536,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,452 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF makes up about 6.8% of Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $20,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

SPYV traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.78. 1,929,513 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,502,030. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.10. The company has a market cap of $15.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $34.17 and a one year high of $42.97.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.