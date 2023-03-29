Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) by 27.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,574 shares during the period. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Macerich were worth $191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Macerich by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,989,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,057,000 after purchasing an additional 136,337 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Macerich by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,032,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,477,000 after buying an additional 85,180 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Macerich by 1,536.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,783,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,806,000 after acquiring an additional 4,490,809 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Macerich by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,888,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,872,000 after buying an additional 13,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Macerich by 1.8% in the third quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 3,520,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,954,000 after purchasing an additional 62,550 shares in the last quarter. 80.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Macerich alerts:

Macerich Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Macerich stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.85. The stock had a trading volume of 746,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,784,930. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -32.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The Macerich Company has a 1 year low of $7.40 and a 1 year high of $16.67.

Macerich Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -226.66%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MAC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Macerich from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Macerich in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Macerich from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Macerich from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

Macerich Profile

(Get Rating)

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management, and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. The company was founded by Mace Siegel Dana K. Anderson, Arthur M. Coppola and Edward C.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Macerich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macerich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.