Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 9,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $4,258,000.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of RWO traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $39.74. The stock had a trading volume of 79,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,227. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $36.47 and a 12 month high of $55.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.51.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

