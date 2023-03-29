Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV Reduces Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV reduced its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,144 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,425 shares during the period. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Intel were worth $797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 0.5% during the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 5.4% during the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Intel by 1.2% during the second quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 25,830 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc grew its position in shares of Intel by 5.1% during the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Intel by 5.0% during the second quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 6,930 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INTC has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $24.00 price target on Intel in a report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised Intel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $29.50 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Susquehanna raised Intel from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Intel from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $25.00 price target on Intel in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.48.

In related news, CFO David Zinsner bought 1,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,680.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO David Zinsner bought 1,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,680.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.83 per share, with a total value of $250,470.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,470. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 20,500 shares of company stock worth $549,768 over the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Intel stock traded up $1.52 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.81. The stock had a trading volume of 29,303,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,420,746. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $127.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94, a PEG ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.98. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $52.51.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $14.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.49 billion. Intel had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.49%.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

