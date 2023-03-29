Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV Invests $291,000 in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV bought a new position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in Linde by 92.3% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. 78.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Linde alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $346.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $375.00 to $380.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.67.

Insider Activity

Linde Stock Performance

In related news, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total value of $1,462,290.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,036,953.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Linde stock traded up $1.78 on Wednesday, reaching $349.15. 401,881 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,673,075. The stock has a market cap of $171.84 billion, a PE ratio of 42.11, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $262.47 and a twelve month high of $362.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $336.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $318.78.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 billion. Linde had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 13.37 EPS for the current year.

Linde Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were given a dividend of $1.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 13th. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. This is a positive change from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.82%.

About Linde

(Get Rating)

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases and offers customers a wide range of gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

Further Reading

