Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV Has $2.62 Million Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,518 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,628 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for 1.3% of Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors now owns 12,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 11,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 1,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 5,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Tenret Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tenret Co LLC now owns 23,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,385,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VBR traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $155.40. 260,610 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 527,106. The stock has a market cap of $23.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $142.48 and a 12 month high of $181.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.54.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

