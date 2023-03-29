Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,204 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,242,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,276,000 after purchasing an additional 602,148 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,519,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,810,000 after purchasing an additional 119,716 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,087,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,401,000 after buying an additional 49,911 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,463,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,261,000 after buying an additional 25,962 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Group Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC now owns 894,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,958,000 after buying an additional 38,537 shares during the period.

VOE traded up $1.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $131.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,859. The firm has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $139.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.94. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $119.81 and a 52-week high of $154.69.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

