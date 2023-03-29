EAC Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $4.35 Million (EAC)

EAC (EAC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. EAC has a total market cap of $4.35 million and approximately $5,884.37 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EAC token can now be purchased for about $0.0145 or 0.00000051 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, EAC has traded 63.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About EAC

EAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform. The official website for EAC is eacplatform.io.

Buying and Selling EAC

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.01446487 USD and is down -3.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $4,485.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EAC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EAC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EAC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

