Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) Short Interest Down 75.0% in March

Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the February 28th total of 8,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DLNG shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dynagas LNG Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Dynagas LNG Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th.

Get Dynagas LNG Partners alerts:

Institutional Trading of Dynagas LNG Partners

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 110.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 91,594 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 48,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 117.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 86,176 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 46,511 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Dynagas LNG Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Dynagas LNG Partners during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Dynagas LNG Partners during the first quarter worth about $34,000. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dynagas LNG Partners Price Performance

About Dynagas LNG Partners

DLNG traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.85. 26,335 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,380. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 4.96 and a quick ratio of 4.99. The company has a market capitalization of $104.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.55. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 1 year low of $2.08 and a 1 year high of $4.49.

(Get Rating)

Dynagas LNG Partners LP engages in the provision of seaborne transportation services. It owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers, which are employed to energy companies under multi-year charters. The company was founded on May 30, 2013 and is headquartered in Monaco.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dynagas LNG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynagas LNG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.