DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Acquired by Griffin Asset Management Inc.

Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,199 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $2,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 5.1% during the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 833.8% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 282.8% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.14.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:DD traded up $0.97 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.55. 105,956 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,146,746. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.54. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.52 and a 12-month high of $78.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.84, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 44.54% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. This is an increase from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.08%.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Others. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

Further Reading

