Duke Royalty Limited (LON:DUKE) Announces GBX 0.70 Dividend

Duke Royalty Limited (LON:DUKE – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.70 ($0.01) per share on Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Duke Royalty Price Performance

Shares of DUKE stock traded down GBX 0.16 ($0.00) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 32.34 ($0.40). The company had a trading volume of 516,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,163. Duke Royalty has a 12-month low of GBX 27.25 ($0.33) and a 12-month high of GBX 43.16 ($0.53). The company has a market capitalization of £135.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 464.29 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.05, a quick ratio of 15.36 and a current ratio of 15.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 33.58 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 33.32.

Get Duke Royalty alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Duke Royalty in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Duke Royalty Company Profile

Duke Royalty Limited is a principal investment firm specializing in royalty financing. The firm It does not invest in start-ups or tight margin business models. It focuses on intellectual property assets and stable, cash flowing businesses with positive EBITDA, no debt or low levels of debt, and management desire to continue with the business.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.