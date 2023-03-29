DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Shares Sold by Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,400 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $6,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DTE. Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 6.8% in the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 2,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in DTE Energy in the first quarter valued at about $1,710,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in DTE Energy by 4.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in DTE Energy in the first quarter valued at about $280,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in DTE Energy by 6.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,028,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,044,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,586 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Stock Up 2.1 %

DTE Energy stock traded up $2.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $108.43. The stock had a trading volume of 407,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,213,179. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $22.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.58. DTE Energy has a 12 month low of $100.64 and a 12 month high of $140.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $110.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.42.

DTE Energy Increases Dividend

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.07. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be paid a $0.9525 dividend. This is an increase from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $3.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is presently 69.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DTE has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research raised DTE Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on DTE Energy from $138.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on DTE Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on DTE Energy from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised DTE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.56.

DTE Energy Profile

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, DTE Vantage, Energy Trading, and Corporate and Other. The Electric segment consists of generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating).

