Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:DRR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:DRR – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th.
Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Monday, January 16th.
