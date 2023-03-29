Draganfly’s (DPRO) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Draganfly (NASDAQ:DPRO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $3.50 price objective on the stock.

Draganfly Trading Down 13.3 %

NASDAQ DPRO traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,430,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,779. Draganfly has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $2.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.59 and a quick ratio of 7.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.17 million, a P/E ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 3.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Draganfly

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DPRO. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Draganfly by 111.3% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 39,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 20,745 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Draganfly by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 43,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 16,048 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Draganfly by 2,128.6% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 73,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 70,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Draganfly during the third quarter valued at about $175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Draganfly Company Profile

Draganfly Inc manufactures and sells commercial unmanned aerial vehicles worldwide. Its products include quadcopters, fixed wing aircrafts, ground based robots, and handheld controllers, as well as software used for tracking, live streaming, flight training, and data collection. The company also offers custom engineering and training, simulation consulting, and flight training services, as well as wireless video systems.

