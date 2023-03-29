Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) PT Lowered to $12.00

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) had its target price cut by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential downside of 2.12% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.44.
Douglas Emmett Trading Up 4.2 %
Shares of DEI traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.26. The company had a trading volume of 3,772,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,443,154. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.11. Douglas Emmett has a fifty-two week low of $10.62 and a fifty-two week high of $34.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.
Douglas Emmett Company Profile
Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.
