Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) PT Lowered to $12.00

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) had its target price cut by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential downside of 2.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.44.

Shares of DEI traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.26. The company had a trading volume of 3,772,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,443,154. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.11. Douglas Emmett has a fifty-two week low of $10.62 and a fifty-two week high of $34.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 400.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 1,128.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett in the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

