Dongfeng Motor Group (OTCMKTS:DNFGY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $22.80

Shares of Dongfeng Motor Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:DNFGY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $22.80 and last traded at $22.80, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.80.
Dongfeng Motor Group Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.42.
Dongfeng Motor Group Company Profile
Dongfeng Motor Group Company Limited manufactures and sells commercial vehicles, passenger vehicles, and engines and parts in the People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Commercial Vehicles, Passenger Vehicles, Financing Service, and Corporate and Others. It provides commercial vehicles, including trucks and buses; passenger vehicles comprising basic passenger cars, MPVs, and SUVs; electric vehicles, off-road vehicles, and special commercial vehicles; and other automobile related products.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dongfeng Motor Group (DNFGY)
- After an Earnings Blowout, Is Ciena Stock a Buying Opportunity?
- Here’s Why Viking Therapeutics Rose Over 50% on Obesity Drug Data
- Meta Breaks Out Of A Base, Looks Like A Growth Stock Again
- The Bottom Is In For McCormick & Company
- Walgreens Boots Alliance: Blue Chip, High-Yield Turnaround Story
Receive News & Ratings for Dongfeng Motor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dongfeng Motor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.