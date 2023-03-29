Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Stake Boosted by Strong Tower Advisory Services

Strong Tower Advisory Services increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,597 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Strong Tower Advisory Services’ holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DPZ. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 2.4% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,242 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 7.1% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 451 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 8.5% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 423 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 845 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 2.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,471 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 136 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $40,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,867 shares in the company, valued at $1,460,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DPZ traded up $2.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $326.87. 286,303 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 814,313. The firm has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.86, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $332.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $341.23. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12 month low of $291.00 and a 12 month high of $426.44.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $4.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by $0.51. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.93 EPS for the current year.

Domino’s Pizza Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. This is a positive change from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered Domino’s Pizza from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $400.00 to $320.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $375.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $361.58.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

(Get Rating)

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.