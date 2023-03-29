Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Stock Position Lifted by Hedeker Wealth LLC

Hedeker Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,648 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,955 shares during the period. Dollar Tree makes up approximately 2.3% of Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $6,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DLTR. Mantle Ridge LP boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 11,365,431.0% in the 1st quarter. Mantle Ridge LP now owns 11,365,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,190,000 after purchasing an additional 11,365,431 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,562,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,592,000 after acquiring an additional 548,597 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,440,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,162,000 after acquiring an additional 411,897 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,825,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,377,000 after acquiring an additional 747,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,542,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,868,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Dollar Tree

In other Dollar Tree news, CEO Richard W. Dreiling purchased 7,100 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $142.00 per share, with a total value of $1,008,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,756. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis purchased 1,790 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $139.06 per share, for a total transaction of $248,917.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,006 shares in the company, valued at $2,086,734.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard W. Dreiling purchased 7,100 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $142.00 per share, with a total value of $1,008,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,118 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,756. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR traded up $0.77 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $142.43. 205,891 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,273,362. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.25. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.76 and a 12-month high of $177.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 19.19%. Dollar Tree’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DLTR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Gordon Haskett lowered Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Dollar Tree in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.80.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at fixed prices. It operates through the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and Canada.

