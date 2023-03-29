Disciplined Investments LLC Sells 234 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Disciplined Investments LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 2.3% of Disciplined Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $4,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,065,000. TFG Advisers LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Finally, SP Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,124,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

VUG stock traded up $3.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $242.35. The company had a trading volume of 550,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,134,196. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $235.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.61. The company has a market capitalization of $77.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $203.64 and a 52 week high of $296.44.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

